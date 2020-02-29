Gator Gymnastics Defeats No.10 Georgia

The Florida Gator gymnastics team remains undefeated on the season as they improve to 9-0. The Gators topped the Georgia Bulldogs 197.800-196.500 in their 153rd meeting against each other on Friday night in Athens; 555 out of their last 59 meetings they’ve both been ranked in the top 10 and that was the case again on Friday.

With the win, Florida completes its first ever undefeated and perfect SEC season. Back in 2007 they ended 5-0-1 after a tie with the Bulldogs.

Trinity Thomas Ties School Record

Sophomore Trinity Thomas claimed her sixth-consecutive 39.825 score. She not only ties the school record, but also is second best total in the nation for 2020. Thomas was also the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the sixth time this season after claiming that honor earlier this week.

“What else can I say about Trinity Thomas? Just an unbelievable student-athlete and unbelievable young lady in and out of the gym. She works hard and tries her very best. She comes out every Friday night and performs to the best of her abilities. Tonight was no different. So happy to see her reap the benefits for all the work she’s put in while in the gym.” – Florida coach Jenny Rowland

Motivation From Dan Mullen

The Gator gymnastics squad also received some extra motivation from Florida head football coach Dan Mullen before the meet. If being rivals wasn’t enough Mullen sent the squad a video message. His message is one spread throughout Gator Nation, which is “Beat the Bulldogs” in whatever sport the two teams battle in.