FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during All-Star basketball festivities in Los Angeles.

NBA players and personnel react to suspension

Maddie Schmidt March 13, 2020 NBA 20 Views

The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night due to the coronavirus outbreak infringing upon the United States. Shortly after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus, the league issued their suspension of play.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement Wednesday night.

Reactions

Shock and disbelief went through not only fans minds but players.

Imagine being told, minutes prior to tipoff that this will be your last game until further notice.

Following the Atlanta Hawks loss to the New York Knicks in overtime Wednesday, Trae Young, Hawks point guard expressed his reaction.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone calls a play as the Nuggets played the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Dallas.

NBA players and personnel have shown their confidence in the league and their decision making. The precautions being made have everyone’s health in mind.

“These are things you watch in movies,” Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets, said.

 

Elton Brand, 76ers general manager, believes it is important that everyone remembers that these decisions concern the safety of people.

The suspension NBA will likely hit low-wage workers the most.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

On Thursday, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavs shared that he is donating $100,000 to the Cavs arena and support staff, those that typically don’t get all the attention.

Others in the league have also promised to step in and lend a hand to those in need. Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner, said he has reached out to the Mavs staff to see how they can try to assist those who won’t be able to come to work, for the time being.

