SEC cancels all spring athletic events

Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic crisis, the SEC has decided to take preventive action one step further.

The SEC has canceled all regular-season conference and non-conference contests for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year. This includes all conference championships.

ALERT-The @SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all Spring FB Games and remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2020

Spring football games have also bee suspended, as well as pro days. Fans will not get to see their teams before the 2020-21 season starts and draft-eligible football players will not have another moment to show off their skills.

The Gators’ Orange and Blue Game was scheduled for April 18 and Pro Day was set for March 31.

The suspension until April 15 on other athletic activities including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, remains unchanged.

Resources

The SEC states that they will continue to provide supports for all the student-athletes during this time. This includes support to meet needs in academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The UF sports health and academic advising units will also remain open for the support of the athletes.

Tickets

For fans that purchased tickets to the SEC Baseball or SEC Softball tournaments, full refunds will be made by March 31.

The Gator ticket office will automatically refund all ticket purchases for games that were slated to take place from March 13 until the end of the Spring season. Once the refund is complete, fans will be contacted.

Getting a Fix

For fans that still want their SEC sports fix, the SEC Network will be holding takeover days this week and next. The days will take place in alphabetical order of the schools.

The Florida Gators takeover day is scheduled for Thursday, March 19.