Jaguars select CJ Henderson, K’Lavon Chaisson in first round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars put the emphasis on defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the selection of Florida defensive back CJ Henderson and LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson.

The Jaguars selected Henderson, a former Florida Gator cornerback, with ninth overall pick in the draft.

The Jaguars gained the 20th pick from the Los Angeles Rams in their trade for Jalen Ramsey. Chaisson, a former LSU defensive end, comes highly regarded as a top pass rusher.

Henderson Answers Cornerback Question

The Jalen Ramsey trade left Jacksonville with a large hole to fill at the cornerback position. Entering into the draft, Henderson competed as one of the top corners alongside in college football along with former Ohio State Buckeye Jeff Okudah.

During Henderson’s three years at Florida, he recorded six interceptions, four sacks, and 93 tackles. Despite injuries in his junior season, Henderson started for the Gators all three seasons.

Henderson is regarded for his speed and ability to match receivers down the field. During his collegiate campaign, Henderson recorded 20 pass breakups. He should be a Day 1 starter alongside current Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon.

This is the third consecutive year the Jaguars have drafted a Florida Gator in the first round of the draft. Henderson joins former Gators Jawaan Taylor and Taven Bryan on the Jaguars’ squad.

#Sacksonville Welcomes Chaisson

The Jaguars are known for their quickness and ability to rush the passer. With the loss of defensive end Calais Campbell, Chaisson could be Jacksonville’s next best pass rusher.

Throughout his collegiate career, Chaisson battled injury. During his sophomore season, he suffered a season ending injury. The following season, Chaisson overcame his injury during LSU’s championship run. In 2019, Chaisson became the one of the Tiger’s leading pass rushers.

Chaisson recorded 6.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and 60 tackles during his time at LSU. In his final season with the Tigers, Chaisson earned All-SEC First Team honors.

Furthermore, Chaisson earned the College Football Playoffs Semifinals Defensive MVP award against Oklahoma. The Jags now have an exciting duo at the defensive end position with Josh Allen and Chaisson.