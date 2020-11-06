Gators Soccer Raps Up Regular Season This Weekend

The Florida Gators soccer team concludes its eight-game, conference only regular-season schedule with two road matches this weekend.

Gators Take on Wildcats

Florida’s first game will be on Friday against the Kentucky Wildcats (0-4-3). The Gators (1-4-1) have struggled in their last four matches, falling to the eight-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, the Vanderbilt Commodores, the ninth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers.

While Florida has dropped its last few contests, it has not been by much. Out of the four matches, three saw the Gators come up on the short end by one goal.

Perhaps the closest loss was back on Oct.18 against the Commodores. Florida fell in double-overtime, 2-1.

🐊⚽️ drops a 2-1 2OT decision to Vanderbilt tonight at The Diz. Goals:

🐊 40:46 Maddy Rhodes

VU 79:26 Raegan Kelly

VU 102:06 Madison Elwell More ➡️ https://t.co/c74Nc5qHaV pic.twitter.com/SCoEpRMoiU — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 19, 2020

In terms of tonight’s matchup, the Wildcats have also had a difficult season, as well. Kentucky dropped its first three matches of the year before playing to a tie with the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 11.

Following that game, the Wildcats tied in their next two matches with the Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers before dropping their last contest against the Missouri Tigers, 4-1.

The two squads last met in October of last season, with the Gators defeating Kentucky, 4-2, at home.

Florida Travels to Columbia

The Gators will conclude regular season play on Sunday against the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers (2-2-2) sit with a .500 record on the season and won their last match, 4-1, over the Kentucky Wildcats last week.

Senior midfielder Macy Trujillo, midfielder Lindsey Whitmore, forward Jenna Bartels and defender/midfielder Eryka Mclntyre all found the back of the net to help lead Missouri to the win. Like Florida, the Tigers have also found themselves in a lot of tight matchups this season.

Missouri played in two double-overtime contests in back-to-back weeks that resulted in ties. One against the LSU Tigers and the other against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

A point is a point 🔢 Highlights and recap for the late night crowd, as #Mizzou battles to a 1-1 draw for the second-straight week 👊 📰https://t.co/EgPwfUYB7v#MIZ x #ShowMe 🐯⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tTWyKK6Ah1 — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 25, 2020

The last meeting between the two schools came in September of last year, where the Gators squeaked out a, 3-2, home victory.

Looking Ahead

Following this weekend’s action, Florida will begin preparations for next week’s SEC Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama. The tournament will take place from Nov. 13-22 with all 14 schools getting the opportunity to compete.

Will the Gators come into next week with some momentum? We’ll found out starting Friday.