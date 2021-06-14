Two SEC Teams Advance to College World Series

Sixty four teams originally entered the NCAA Baseball Tournament, two of the teams remaining are members of the SEC. Those two teams are Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Stanford each won their super regionals to clinch spots in the CWS.

Today, the Dallas Baptist Patriots are taking on the Virginia Cavaliers, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. If Mississippi State wins today, there will be three SEC teams in the tournament.

No. 2 Tennessee took an outstanding victory over No. 14 LSU, earning their spot in the CWS for the first time in 16 years.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s recent victory gives them 50 wins on their season. The Vols’ trip to Omaha for the College World Series marks just the fifth time in program history.

Tennessee has won all five of its NCAA Tournament games, and have hit a total of 16 home runs during the process.

The Vols (50-16) will face the winner of the Columbia Super Regional.

Vanderbilt

After defeating the East Carolina Pirates 4-1, Vanderbilt earned their spot. They will take on Arizona next.

With Arizona’s strong offense and the Commodores’ vigorous pitching staff, this matchup should be exciting to watch. Pitcher, Nick Maldonado finished their last game in the ninth with three strikeouts.

The Wildcats are one of the best offensive teams in the country. Their 13-5 win over Ole Miss showed what Arizona is capable of doing at the plate.

Up Next

After today’s games the eight teams in the College World Series will be positioned.

Once that is set, two four-team brackets will go through double elimination and then the winner of each four-team bracket is subjected to move on.

Finally, two contenders in the championship series will play a three game series to determine the Division I college baseball champions.

The College World Series officially begins on June 19 with the championship series occurring June 28-June 30.