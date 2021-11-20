Pat Dooley’s Grades: Florida vs Mizzou

Pat Dooley November 20, 2021 Dooley, Feature Sports News 222 Views

OFFENSE D

First half: New game, new problems. This time, it was an offense that was so dynamic a week ago and did very little in this half. The Gators had three possessions in Missouri territory (not including the final play) and here’s what they did on big third downs in those drives – fumbled exchange, false start, false start. That’s how you only score six points.

Second half: The first drive was perfect, hitting Trent Whittemore for a big play and then Dameon Pierce getting his usual touchdown. But the offense went stagnant again thanks to the pressure that was put on Emory Jones and the inability to run the ball.

For the game: It’s crazy how this team only stinks on offense when the defense plays well. Jones was a different player than he was a week ago when he broke Tim Tebow’s record. That’s because this team brought pressure and Florida’s offensive line was awful.

 

DEFENSE B

First half: Florida stopped Tyler Badie in the first half – 18 yards rushing – and took advantage of a quarterback who isn’t mobile to hold the Tigers to three field goals. The best stand was after a shanked punt that gave Mizzou the ball at the Florida 18. Two bad penalties on the final drive kept the game from being tied at the half.

Second half: The Gators finally found out why Tyler Badie is leading the league in rusing. The Gators were almost good enough to win the game with the defense, but collapsed in the overtime allowing a two-play scoring drive and the two-point conversion.

For the game: All of the talk about these guys on defense not caring anymore was put to rest. Florida played hard, especially in the trenches, and gave the Gators a path to a victory by limiting Missouri to one touchdown.

 

SPECIAL TEAMS C

First half: Jeremy Crawshaw’s second shanked punt in as many games gave Missouri free points. He did redeem himself with a 54-yard punt with no return later. Chris Howard’s two field goals were certainly about all Florida had going for it in this half. And the Gators gave up a 34-yard kickoff return.

Second half: Crawshaw hit a bomb of a punt and Howard made another field goal, which was huge at that point in the game. But again, Florida makes nothing happen in the kicking game in terms of returns. Nothing.

For the game: If Dan Mullen comes back to Florida – and it’s unlikely – he had better have a plan and that plan has to include a blueprint for how to make special teams special again. Florida makes nothing happen in a good way. Are special teams a third of the game or not?

 

OVERALL F

Nobody could have seen this score coming, but college football is fickle that way. And on this day, Florida went sour on offense and played well on defense. It’s like Mullen has said before, it’s not one thing. But that’s the indictment of this coaching staff. It’s something different with every loss. And now, Florida has its first ever team to go 0-4 in SEC road games.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Hornets Sting Wildcats, Hawthorne Advances to Regional Finals

The Hawthorne Hornets rolled through the Wildwood Wildcats 50-14 in the FL Class 1A Regional …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties