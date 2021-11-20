Pat Dooley’s Grades: Florida vs Mizzou

OFFENSE D

First half: New game, new problems. This time, it was an offense that was so dynamic a week ago and did very little in this half. The Gators had three possessions in Missouri territory (not including the final play) and here’s what they did on big third downs in those drives – fumbled exchange, false start, false start. That’s how you only score six points.

Second half: The first drive was perfect, hitting Trent Whittemore for a big play and then Dameon Pierce getting his usual touchdown. But the offense went stagnant again thanks to the pressure that was put on Emory Jones and the inability to run the ball.

For the game: It’s crazy how this team only stinks on offense when the defense plays well. Jones was a different player than he was a week ago when he broke Tim Tebow’s record. That’s because this team brought pressure and Florida’s offensive line was awful.

DEFENSE B

First half: Florida stopped Tyler Badie in the first half – 18 yards rushing – and took advantage of a quarterback who isn’t mobile to hold the Tigers to three field goals. The best stand was after a shanked punt that gave Mizzou the ball at the Florida 18. Two bad penalties on the final drive kept the game from being tied at the half.

Second half: The Gators finally found out why Tyler Badie is leading the league in rusing. The Gators were almost good enough to win the game with the defense, but collapsed in the overtime allowing a two-play scoring drive and the two-point conversion.

For the game: All of the talk about these guys on defense not caring anymore was put to rest. Florida played hard, especially in the trenches, and gave the Gators a path to a victory by limiting Missouri to one touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS C

First half: Jeremy Crawshaw’s second shanked punt in as many games gave Missouri free points. He did redeem himself with a 54-yard punt with no return later. Chris Howard’s two field goals were certainly about all Florida had going for it in this half. And the Gators gave up a 34-yard kickoff return.

Second half: Crawshaw hit a bomb of a punt and Howard made another field goal, which was huge at that point in the game. But again, Florida makes nothing happen in the kicking game in terms of returns. Nothing.

For the game: If Dan Mullen comes back to Florida – and it’s unlikely – he had better have a plan and that plan has to include a blueprint for how to make special teams special again. Florida makes nothing happen in a good way. Are special teams a third of the game or not?

OVERALL F

Nobody could have seen this score coming, but college football is fickle that way. And on this day, Florida went sour on offense and played well on defense. It’s like Mullen has said before, it’s not one thing. But that’s the indictment of this coaching staff. It’s something different with every loss. And now, Florida has its first ever team to go 0-4 in SEC road games.