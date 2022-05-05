Pat Dooley’s High Five (May 5th )

Florida only had three players taken in the recent NFL Draft, but five others signed free agent deals.

For those players, there are plenty of examples of undrafted players who made it in the NFL.

The High Five brings you the top five undrafted players who had very nice NFL careers:

 

  1. James Harrell: He came to Florida as a walk-on linebacker and was a solid player. But the Draft came and went without his name being called. Alle he did was play nine seasons in the NFL, eight with Detroit.

 

  1. John James: Punters don’t get drafted a lot and James was one who did not. But he was an All-Pro as a punter and lasted 13 seasons before becoming the director of Gator Boosters.

 

  1. Shane Matthews: The SEC Player of the Year was not picked by any NFL teams. But he lasted for 14 NFL seasons, mostly as a n]back-up but with a few starts and a nice pension.

 

  1. Trey Burton: Burton was such a good college player who once scored six touchdowns against Kentucky. After not being drafted, he played for three teams for seven seasons and was part of the “Philly Special”, one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history.

 

  1. Earnest Graham: Despite not being drafted, Graham played in 98 NFL games, lasting eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

