Pat Dooley’s High Five (May 5th )
Pat Dooley
May 5, 2022
Dooley, Feature Sports News
29 Views
Florida only had three players taken in the recent NFL Draft, but five others signed free agent deals.
For those players, there are plenty of examples of undrafted players who made it in the NFL.
The High Five brings you the top five undrafted players who had very nice NFL careers:
- James Harrell: He came to Florida as a walk-on linebacker and was a solid player. But the Draft came and went without his name being called. Alle he did was play nine seasons in the NFL, eight with Detroit.
- John James: Punters don’t get drafted a lot and James was one who did not. But he was an All-Pro as a punter and lasted 13 seasons before becoming the director of Gator Boosters.
- Shane Matthews: The SEC Player of the Year was not picked by any NFL teams. But he lasted for 14 NFL seasons, mostly as a n]back-up but with a few starts and a nice pension.
- Trey Burton: Burton was such a good college player who once scored six touchdowns against Kentucky. After not being drafted, he played for three teams for seven seasons and was part of the “Philly Special”, one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history.
- Earnest Graham: Despite not being drafted, Graham played in 98 NFL games, lasting eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Check Also
Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …
During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …
The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …
With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …
GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …
Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …
The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …
The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …
NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …
With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …
Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …
The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …
The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …
It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …
The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …
The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …
In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …
The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …
Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …
Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …
The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …
It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …
The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …
On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …
The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …
The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …
What does Scooby-Doo, a wooden chair and Bruce Jenner all have in common? Their names …