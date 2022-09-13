Alabama
CORRECTS NAME AND POSITION TO RUNNING BACK CHRIS RODRIGUEZ INSTEAD OF LINEBACKER CHRIS OATS - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez, center, runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez returns Oct. 1

Star running back Chris Rodriguez has been cleared to return for the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss on October 1st. Rodriguez is suspended because of an unresolved incident in the off-season. Rodriguez was also arrested with a DUI and a careless driving charge and is still dealing with the undisclosed issue. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has consistently declined to confirm if the NCAA was involved in the situation but said “I have bosses and they have bosses” insinuating that the suspension was not his decision. The university announced it on Twitter yesterday with much enthusiasm but very few details.

How Good Really is Rodriguez?

Chris Rodriguez was the SEC’s leading rusher last year for a reason. In the 2021 season, Rodriguez alone had 12 touchdowns, over 1300 yards, and averaged about 107 yards per game last season. in his college career, Rodriguez has 2400 career rushing yards and 27 career touchdowns. He will no doubt be an asset to this team when he is back on the field.  But until then, The Wildcats need to hold on to their undefeated record before they meet their next SEC opponent and finally get Rodriguez back.

Off to a Great Start

With SEC leading rusher out on suspension, Kentucky has still been able to find a way how to win. Pulling from the dept chart, Senior, Kavosiey Smoke was the next man up, and he didn’t disappoint having about 115 yards in the last 2 games and averaging about 5 yards per carry. The Wildcats have a bright future ahead of them if they continue on this winning streak. Adding Chris Rodriguez to the roster is only going to help them look better. Without Rodriguez, the Wildcats have achieved a 2-0 record and are now ranked no.9 in the AP top 25 rankings.

