Volleyball Set to Welcome Missouri

The No. 12 Gators volleyball team will host the Missouri Tigers at home on Friday. The team is looking to extend its winning streak to four games after sweeping the Arkansas Razorbacks in a two-match series on Saturday and Sunday.

The Gators are Growling

Florida has dominated the SEC with a 10-2 conference record and the Gators are tied with Kentucky for the No. 1 spot in the SEC rankings.

In the five-set victory over the Razorbacks, senior outside hitter Marina Markova had an exceptional 17-kill performance to lead the Gators offense. Sofia Victoria added 16 kills while Merritt Beason recorded 12 kills and five blocks.

Freshman Alexis Stucky has been killing the boards. She secured her fifth double-double of the season on Sunday and Stucky earned SEC Freshman of the Week for her 54 assists and 14 digs following the 3-2 win over Arkansas.

Missouri

Last week, the Tigers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers have struggled lately and now hold a conference record of 1-10. The team has also lost four straight games.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox leads the Mizzou offense with 315 total kills so far this season. Additionally, senior Anna Dixon recorded her 1,000th kill with the Tigers in the matchup against Georgia.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the SEC ranks, the Tigers hold an overall record of 8-13.

The Tigers at the Swamp

This is the 17th meeting between the two teams with Florida leading the all-time series 11-5. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.