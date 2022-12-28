Raiders Bench Carr

Moving on from a franchise quarterback generally marks a monumental shift in the direction of any NFL team. The Oakland Raiders are making one such shift.

The Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr, per Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in Carr’s place.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the QB position. pic.twitter.com/1rdhTSsNKr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 28, 2022

“We’re gonna go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple games of the season here. None of us is happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play. Talking to Derek, who was great, you know, he understands the scenario we’re in and the situation,” said McDaniels.

This decision comes just a few months after Carr signed a 3-year, $121.5 million contract extension with Oakland. His extension is team-friendly, with only $65.28 million of the contract guaranteed. The Raiders had to have felt a change was necessary given the proximity of Carr’s benching to his extension.

The Raiders have had a disappointing season, sitting third in the AFC West at 6-9. Carr hasn’t helped, throwing a league-leading 14 interceptions throughout Oakland’s first 15 games.

The move likely signals the end of Carr’s career in Oakland. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team is reportedly benching the quarterback to prevent injury in an effort to trade him. Any trade requires Carr’s approval, as the quarterback has a no trade clause in his current contract. Carr will at least have some say in his destiny following his 9-year stint with the Raiders.