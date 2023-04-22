Gators Fall To Vols In Game 1

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 13 Florida softball team fell to the No. 4 Tennessee softball team in the series opener 9-1 Saturday afternoon.

Scoring Summary

Despite Skylar Wallace’s 2-for-3 day at the plate, the Gators couldn’t keep up with the Vol’s offensive play. Wallace hit a double and her 14th homerun of the season. She extended her hit streak to nine games after she belted a leadoff double to start the game against Tennessee. This was also Wallace’s 12th multi-hit game of the season, and she has officially reached base safely in 39 of the 40 games she has played this season. Also notable is Sam Roe’s 2-for-2 day at the plate for her seventh multi-hit game of the season.

However, McKenna Gibson was for sure the Tennessee MVP during this competition.

In the first inning, Gibson homered to left field. She gave her team a lead 1-0 early on in the game, a major advantage in this top SEC matchup. Wallace spoke back for Florida’s offense. She homered to left field in the third inning, leaving the game at an even 1-1.

It wasn’t until Gibson doubled to center field for the Vols that gave the team the lead. Tennessee was up 3-1 when Gibson scored sophomore Lair Beautae and Kiki Milloy.

The game really broke open when Rylie West went yard in the bottom of the third inning with a huge grand slam. West scored Guilia Koutoyanopulos, Amanda Ahlin and Shakara Goodloe. At this point, it was 7-1, Vols on top.

Unfortunately, the game ended in the fourth when Gibson tripled down the right field line in the fourth inning of action. Gibson scored both Beautae and Milloy, putting the game at a devastating score of 9-1 with Tennessee in the lead. The game ended early that way.

Florida and Tennessee will meet again at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday, April, 23 at 7 p.m.