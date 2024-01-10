Team; Happy Gators 2023 Gators Gymnastics University of Florida March 18, 2023 – Southeastern Conference Championship meet No. 3 Florida 198.425 No. 10 Alabama 197.925 No. 6 LSU 197.800 No. 8 Kentucky 197.675 No. 12 Auburn 197.100 No. 17 Missouri 197.000 No. 16 Arkansas 196.825 No. 18 Georgia 196.600

No. 2 Gators Gymnastics Set to Open 2024 Season

The preseason No. 2-ranked Florida gymnastics team is set to open its season Jan. 12 in the Exactech Arena. The Gators will be hosting a quad against Fisk, George Washington and Talladega College. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the meet will start at 6:45.

Fisk

Fisk University is a highly ranked HBCU and the oldest institution of higher education in Nashville. It was the first HBCU to have a women’s gymnastics team (2023).

Fisk’s head coach, Corrinne Wright Tarver, was the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around; she did so in 1989.

Last season, as far as SEC competition goes, Fisk did play away at Georgia in a battle of the Bulldogs. Fisk fell 196-190.

George Washington

George Washington brings a lot to the table with a No. 2 Eastern Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) preseason ranking and 13 returners.

Four of those 13 were 2023 All-EAGL honorees in Kendall Whitman, Annaliese Silverman, Rachel Katz and Sarah Zois.

GWU won the EAGL Championship in 2022.

Talladega College

This meet will actually be Talladega’s program debut.

The Tornadoes inaugural roster consists of 11 freshman, two sophomores, one junior, one senior and one fifth-year senior.

Head coach Aja Sims-Fletcher is an Alabama gymnastics alum.

Talladega will travel to compete against Fisk again Jan. 15 in Nashville.

2023 Gators

Florida made its 39th NCAA Championship appearance last season, finishing runner-up to Oklahoma.

The Gators swept their way to an SEC Championship, led by Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong and, of course, Trinity Thomas.

Thomas, Florida’s all-time leader for event and all-around wins, will be with the team in a student assistant coach role for the 2024 season.

2024 Gators

The 2024 Florida Gators women’s gymnastics team is coming in with high expectations considering the way last season ended.

And considering the fact that the the 17-member roster includes six returning All-Americans.

The roster also includes six freshman whom make up the program’s second-highest incoming class ever. Gators head coach Jenny Rowland spoke on the six signees and what they’re going to bring to the table for this team early on and going forward:

They’ll open SEC play Jan. 19 at Auburn.

The SEC Championships are scheduled for March 23 in New Orleans.

