Florida Women’s Basketball Hosts Texas A&M Sunday

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (10-8, 1-5 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 3-3 SEC) Sunday at the Stephen C. O’ Connell Center.

Recent Games

The Gators are coming off of a tough 81-70 loss to Ole Miss Thursday. After trailing by 20 in the first half, the Gators fought back but could not overcome the early deficit. Florida has now lost five out of its last six conference games, and a win Sunday would be a positive step forward in getting back on track.

The Aggies are coming off of a close 69-67 win against Missouri Thursday, marking Texas A&M’s third win in their last six SEC games.

Team Leaders

Florida’s Leilani Correa has 316 total points on the year and is averaging 17.6 points per game. Additionally, she’s coming off of a 33-point performance, a season-high. Aliyah Matharu leads the team in points per game with 18.3 and 311 total points. Moreover, Florida is averaging 77 points per game, and Ra Shaya Kyle leads the Gators in rebounds averaging 9.2 per game and 129 total.

Texas A&M’s Endyia Rogers leads the team with 12.5 points per game and 237 points total. Close behind her are Aicha Coulibaly and Janiah Barker, who are both averaging 12.1 points per game. The Aggies are averaging 73.1 points per game, and Lauren Ware leads the Aggies in rebounds with 170 total with 8.9 per game.

SEC Matchup

Florida has defeated the Aggies in their last two matchups. The Gators will have to be aggressive from the start and avoid falling too far behind. In Thursday’s game against the Rebels, Florida committed 13 first half turnovers and were down 20 points in the first half. As March quickly approaches, the Gators must start taking down conference opponents if they want any chance at making the NCAA Tournament.

Florida and Texas A&M will tip-off at 1 p.m. in the O’Dome Sunday.