Gators Look to Upset No. 12 Auburn

After their one-point loss to Texas A&M, the Gators men’s basketball squad aims to bounce back as they face a dominant SEC opponent in the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are coming off of their massive Iron Bowl win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Not only did they beat the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide, they almost hung up a 100 points and beat them by 18 points.

As for the Gators, the squad was on a four game winning streak. That streak included a win against Quad-1 win against Kentucky.

The Gators are facing a Tiger team that has only lost a total of four times this season. The Rowdy Reptiles and the O-Dome will be rocking in this SEC Showdown.

Shutting Down Johni Broome

Their is no doubt that Broome is the leader of this Tiger squad. This means the Gators’ big men will have to get physical and shut him down. Broome has scored double digit points in every game but two this season.

Not only is Broome their leading scorer, he is also their leading rebounder. Luckily the Gators have two big men in Tyrese Samuel and Micah Handlogten who will be a big factor in the paint game.

On the bright side, Broome is not a great free throw shooter. He has a 64.3 free throw percentage, and it’s even worse on the road.

Got that 🐶 in him fr pic.twitter.com/7HOOBpKU6m — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 8, 2024

Gator Guards

The depth and productivity of the Gators’ guards is impressive. Any given game, any given guard can pop off, which will bode well for the Gators in this game. The Gators’ leading scorer does not stand at 6-foot-10 like Broome. He stands at 6-foot-2, and his name is Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton Jr. averages 15.9 points per game, with help from his other teammates. Zyon Pullin and Riley Kugel both average double digit points. Clayton Jr., Pullin and Kugel are the gel that holds this Gators team together.

When all three are contributing, this offense can be scary. All three bring such different skillsets to the court, but each find a way to feed and find each other on the court. If they plan to upset the 12th-ranked Tigers, all three will need to get rolling.

Walt doin’ things 🌎 pic.twitter.com/XJU91Qx4dh — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 2, 2024

Home-Court Advantage

The Gators hold a record of 15-7, and only one of those losses came in the O-Dome. Home court advantage plays a big role in college basketball, especially in the SEC. Ask the Tigers, who are 12-0 at Neville Arena back in Auburn, Alabama.

All four of the Tigers’ losses this year have came on the road or in neutral territory. This plays in the Gators’ favor as they arguably have one of the best environments in college basketball.

Going back a couple of decades, the Auburn Tigers have not beat the Florida Gators in Gainesville since Feb. 10, 1996. As for this match, the Auburn Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators on Feb. 10, 2024.