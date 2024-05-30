Rays Look To Close Out Series Against A’s

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics today in the finale of their three-game midweek series. The game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EDT at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Rays are currently 27-29, ranking fourth in the American League East division. The A’s are trailing slightly behind the Rays with a 23-34 record, sitting at fourth in the AL West division.

Wednesday Night Recap

The Rays had a tough game on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to the A’s. However, they were able to bounce back on Wednesday, securing a 4-3 win. Last night was Tampa Bay’s second win in their past nine games.

Wednesday’s win did not come without a fight for the Rays. The two teams went back and forth all game long, trading runs in the fourth and sixth innings. But the top of the ninth was when the real magic happened.

With the game tied up at 3-3, Zack Gelof stepped up to the plate for the A’s. He hit a deep fly ball that would have been a home run on most fields, but Rays outfielder Jose Siri was determined to not let it be the dagger. Almost colliding with his teammate Randy Arozarena, Siri jumped up and stole a two-run homer from Gelof to keep the A’s off the board.

While Siri was successful in stopping any more runs from scoring for the A’s, he was still far from finished. When it was his turn to step up to the plate for the Rays, he belted his first career walk-off on an RBI single to the left side. His walk-off hit gave the Rays their 4-3 win.

With both teams looking to secure the series win, today should be a tight and fast-paced game.

Up Next

After this midweek action concludes, the Rays will begin their series against the Baltimore Orioles. They will play at 7:10 p.m. at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Athletics will move onto their next series against the Atlanta Braves. Their game will be at Truist Park in Atlanta Georgia, at 7:10 p.m.