Pat Dooley’s High Five: Florida’s Top Football Players

Share Facebook

Twitter

One of the last things I did for GatorsWire was a re-ranking of the top 50 Gator football players of all time.

The top 5 were easy, but the rest were not.

So, here on the High Five, I will give you a little of both, the top 5 and the five who I can’t believe I left out. It was my list so there is nobody else to blame.

Top 5

No. 5 – Wilber Marshall

No. 4 – Lomas Brown

No. 3 – Percy Harvin

No. 2 – Danny Wuerffel

No. 1 – Tim Tebow

I had a long debate with myself over Wuerffel and Tebow and even thought about Percy as No. 1.

The 5 I left out

Joe Haden

Steve Tannen

Jack Jackson

Ricky Nattiel

Ellis Johnson

Had this been a top 100, they obviously would have been included. If I did this list all over again, they might make it. It’s not easy to wrap up 118 years of Florida football in 50 players.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.