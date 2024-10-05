Donovan Scores Two As Florida Stuns Texas

Share Facebook

The first SEC soccer matchup between Florida and Texas was set to be a huge one.

Florida went into the match winless and scoreless in SEC play through three games and desperately needed a more attacking threat at home against the No. 22 Longhorns.

And it was midfielder Lauren Donovan who provided it Friday. In a shocking turn of events, the player who had never scored for the Gators in more than 40 games netted two goals on Texas to help Florida snatch a 2-1 victory.

Compared to prior games this season, the Gators (4-3-5, 1-2-1 SEC) were on another level. Putting up a complete performance against a tough opponent, they stifled the dangerous Texas (9-2-2, 2-2-1) attack and took advantage of their own chances to take the win.

Gators Get Fluid

Going into the game, the big question for Florida was how it could score goals. Prior to the game’s start, more than 400 minutes of playing time had elapsed since it had last scored.

And while Donovan was the only Gator to find the back of the net, it was truly a team effort.

The most noticeable improvement Florida made was a stronger connection in the attack between the midfield and forwards. This helped the Gators retain possession and generate chances.

While they still lined up in their usual 4-3-3 formation, a big change was made up front. With Vera Blom playing a Liverpool-esque false nine role at center forward, Lena Bailey was free to shift out to the right wing. And while there, she caused Texas tons of problems with her strength and aerial dominance. This resulted in the Gators getting more corners.

And that was where Donovan’s late runs into the box proved massive. She scored a header from a Blom corner in the game’s second minute to the delight of the Dizney Stadium crowd. And in the second half, her brilliant shot from the edge of the box found the top right corner of the Longhorns’ net to make the score 2-0.

Florida Back Five, Look Alive

The Gators defense and goalkeeper had their work cut out for them against Texas. Trying to stop Texas midfielder Lexi Missimo, the NCAA’s active leader in assists (58) and points (160), is no easy task.

But the Florida back five managed to shut down the Longhorns attack for the majority of the game.

Returning from injury, center back Daviana Vaka made a big difference with her veteran play. The fifth-year player was key in catching Texas offsides and taking the ball away from Longhorn attackers.

And right back Josie Curtis looked exceptional. Bombing down the flank in attack and pressing high to retrieve possession from Texas, she was a whirlwind of energy for the Gators.

On the other side of the pitch, left back Madison Young surrendered a penalty in the second half, which fortunately resulted in Missimo failing to convert. However, she bounced back from that mistake by getting a huge block on a Texas shot with under 10 minutes to play.

And as a unit, the Florida defense made sure to stay in sync. The Gators’ now-trademark high line kept the Longhorns offside a season-high 11 times.

The Gators only conceded due to an excellent strike from Texas winger Amalia Villareal. She squeezed her shot in off the far post, narrowly evading the gloves of Florida goalie Alexa Goldberg. This brought the Longhorns within striking distance in the second half.

However, the Gators dug deep and were able to reach the finish line with all three points.

Next Up

Florida will face South Carolina on the road Thursday night. Texas will try to bounce back against Oklahoma at home on Thursday night.