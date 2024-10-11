Florida Football Hits Road To Take On No. 8 Tennessee

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators look to continue their winning ways Saturday in one of their toughest tests to date this season, as they travel to take on No. 8 Tennessee.

Tennessee comes into the contest following an upset loss against Arkansas, while the Gators are coming off a win against in-state rival UCF.

In one of the most iconic rivalries in the SEC, Florida and Tennessee will match up for the 54th time in their respective rich histories. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Gators have the historical edge, with a 32-21 record in the all-time series.

Florida also holds the advantage in recent encounters, having won six of the last seven matchups between the two squads. The Gators defeated the Vols in a 29-16 upset win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last season.

UF head coach Billy Napier spoke about the historical impact of the matchup.

Tennessee Offense Rolls

Tennessee comes into the contest boasting one of the best offenses in the SEC. The Volunteers rank second in yards per game and first in points per game in the conference.

For Tennessee, as the running game has blossomed, so has the offense. The Vols currently have the top rushing offense in the SEC, at a whopping 267 yards per game.

The Volunteers has employed a two-back system during the season. Tennessee junior running back Dylan Sampson has garnered the bulk of the Vols carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry while having tallied an SEC-leading 12 rushing touchdowns on the year. Second string back and redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop has also been a key contributor for the Volunteers, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Florida’s Turnaround On Both Ends Of The Ball

Most of the struggles Florida has encountered on defense this season have involved halting opposing rushing attacks. The Gators rank second-worst in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game (173 YPG).

Since the season started, improving this aspect of the defense has been a key focus for Napier and the coaching staff. Last week, against a UCF rushing attack that ranked top five in the country, Florida’s focus was rewarded. The Gators allowed just 108 total rushing yards on 2.7 yards per carry. Napier went on to speak on how the team improved its approach.

UF will also need its passing defense to repeat its performance from the previous week. Florida allowed just 165 yards in the air against UCF. Senior cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. will be a major X-factor for the Gators’ secondary to succeed.

Meanwhile, after a rough offensive start to the season against Miami, the Gators’ offense has thrived in its following contests. Since Week 1, Florida’s offense has scored 20 or more points in every game, in addition to having recorded 350 or more yards in all but one. The passing game has been the key to this improvement, with quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway completing over 75% of their passes since Week 1.

Mertz attributed much of this success to the continued improvement of the offensive line.

The Gators’ passing game will have a tough test Saturday, as the Vols boast the third-best passing defense in the SEC.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup between Florida and Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. ET.