Dodgers remain dominant, throw third consecutive shutout

The Dodgers haven’t been to the National League Championship Series since 2021, despite being heavily favored every year. Disappointment for the team and fans with early playoff exits has become common for the last few years. However, the team has a clear goal this year: win the World Series. With the addition of Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers are looking to capture the victory that has been eluding them since the shortened 2020 season.

On the other side of the ball is a New York Mets team that has defied every critic all season. The Mets were nowhere near playoff contention for most of the season before they came alive in the second half. Now, the six-seeded Mets find themselves four games away from the World Series. They go into the NLCS having to face off against a Dodgers team that has been dominant the last two games, tossing two shutouts against the Padres.

Dodgers have momentum

The Dodgers kept their foot on the gas from their two previous games, putting up nine runs on their way to shutting out the red-hot Mets. The team that won game one in the NLCS has gone on to the World Series in two of the last three years. Historically, teams that win game one go onto the World Series 64% of the time.

The Mets had Kodai Senga starting on the mound, with Jack Flaherty lining up on the other side for the Dodgers. This was only Senga’s third start of 2024 after suffering a calf injury in July. Senga’s previous start was in game one of the NLDS against the Phillies.

Dodgers strike early

It was clear in the first inning that Senga did not have his best stuff on the mound. Senga got Ohtani to roll over to second but then walked the next three batters in a row to load the bases. Dodgers third basemen Max Muncy would open up the scoring with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the first. The Mets would get set down in order in the top of the second, with Flaherty retiring six straight batters.

Senga started the bottom of the second inning with a walk to Gavin Lux. Tommy Edman laid down a bunt to move Lux to second before Ohtani came through with an RBI single. Ohtani is 16 for his last 19 with runners in scoring position. This would chase Senga from the game, facing only ten batters and giving up four walks with three runs to boot. The second inning came to an end as Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time since July 22nd.

Senga vs. Ohtani Round 2 Advantage, Shohei Ohtani! pic.twitter.com/C6v99ZFrhF — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Mets look to the bullpen

By the end of the third inning, the Mets used three pitchers to make it to that point. On the other side of the ball, Flaherty only allowed his first baserunner in the top of the fourth, walking shortstop Franciso Lindor. Flaherty would escape the inning despite giving up two walks, yet to allow a hit. After a leadoff single from Kiké Hernández, Lux put down a sacrifice bunt to move Hernández to second. This is when things got ugly for the Mets. Edman drove a base hit to right field scoring Hernández. Two pitches later, Ohtani launched a ball off the wall for a standup double, scoring Edman from first.

Shohei Ohtani rips an RBI double for his second hit of the game! pic.twitter.com/tolSr8fHLn — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Two more pitches later and Freddie Freeman delivered a base hit scoring Ohtani from second. The Dodgers would lead 6-0 at the end of the fourth inning.

Freddie Freeman makes it a 3-run inning for the @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/R6vFIr84pH — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Flaherty stays strong, tosses 7 shutout innings

The Mets would finally get into the hit column in the top of the fifth with a Jessie Winker base hit. Jose Iglesias would make it back-to-back base hits with a blooper into left field. Winker, however, found himself very confused on the bases, getting caught in between second and third before being tagged out. The Mets would squander their best opportunity to score so far in the game, leaving a runner stranded at first and coming away with nothing. Flaherty would toss seven shutout innings only allowing two hits before handing the ball to the bullpen to start the eighth inning.

Dodgers continue the scoring and match a league record

The Dodgers couldn’t be stopped on the offensive side of the ball, loading the bases in the eighth inning. Mookie Betts delivered a double, clearing the bases and pushing the Dodgers lead to 9-0.

The Dodgers would look to pitcher Ben Casparius to close out the game, making his postseason debut. Casparius did just that by striking out Starling Marte. With the 9-0 shutout, the Dodgers pitching staff have three consecutive shutouts. The Dodgers pitching staff also matched a postseason record extending their scoreless inning streak to 33 innings. The Dodgers have now outscored opponents 23-0 since Tuesday, October 8th.