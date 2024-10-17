Ohtani-Led Dodgers Silence Mets To Lead NLCS 2-1

Share Facebook

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the NLCS against the New York Mets after dominating Game 3 Wednesday, 8-0, in New York.

A rough day for Mets fans as they watched their team struggle to get anything going.

Tonight’s game will be the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers lead the series 6-3.

Previously

The game also felt like deja vu from the NLCS opener when the Dodgers crushed the Mets 9-0. It was the largest shutout victory margin in Dodgers postseason history.

Doubt was raised for the Mets until they beat the Dodgers 7-3 in Game 2 Monday, a game where they ended the Dodgers’ record-tying postseason scoreless streak.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said his team had to respond in Game 2.

The Dodgers got their revenge in New York, silencing the 43,883 Citi Field crowd after pitching their fourth shutout in the past five playoff games in Game 3.

Dodgers Momentum

Momentum was the story for this game. The Dodgers hogged it.

The result proves why the Dodgers were the first in the NL West during the regular season.

By the time Shohei Ohtani slammed the 397-foot three-run home run to the right in the top of the 8th, the game was all but decided.

Here is the play-by-play radio for Ohtani’s home run that silenced Citi Field.

An interesting fact is Ohtani is 0-for-22 this postseason with the bases empty. When he has runners on, he is 7-for-9 with two homers and eight RBI. In his past 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position, Ohtani has 17 hits and 27 RBI.

Ohtani was not the only Dodger to hit a bomb. Earlier in the sixth, Enrique Hernandez homered to left center to put the Dodgers up 4-0.

Max Muncy homered to the right to add the final score of the night putting the Dodgers up 8-0.

Mets Missed Opportunity

In the bottom of the second, the Mets had the bases loaded with one out.

Francisco Alverez struck out swinging adding another out.

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler proceeded to strike out Francisco Lindor on a full-count knuckle curve for out number three.

The Mets had to leave the bases loaded in the second.

Take Aways

The Mets need more action from Pete Alonso, who leads the team with 34 home runs and a .459 batting average. Alonso struck out swinging in the first and momentum the rest of the game was missing. Game 1 saw Alonso go hitless in three at-bats with a walk and a strikeout. Alonso has to step up for the Mets.

Buehler was strong for the Dodgers with six K’s in four innings pitched.

Game 4 of the series is tonight in Citi Field at 8:08 p.m. (Fox) where the Mets are looking for their revenge.