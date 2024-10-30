Florida-Georgia Football Game To Be Played In Atlanta And Tampa In 2026-2027

The annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game will change locations to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027.

Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium is set to undergo renovations, resulting in the relocation of the Florida-Georgia matchup for the 2026 and 2027 college football seasons.

The New Look

Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is set to undergo renovations that will cost between $1.2-1.4 billion dollars. This construction would begin after the team’s 2025 season and reopen for the start of the 2028 season.

Both the Jaguars and the city contributed to the stadium’s renovations, with each side being responsible for half of the cost. There’s an agreement for limited relocation of the small-market franchise unless specified otherwise by the NFL.

The renovations would closely resemble SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It would include shaded seating to reduce temperatures. For Jaguars games, the seating capacity would be 63,000, while for other events (such as Florida-Georgia), it can exceed over 70,000.

Construction would begin in February 2025, followed by full-work construction to take place in February 2026 and be finished by July 2028. The Jaguars will need to play their home games at alternative venues that have not been decided yet for two seasons.

Florida-Georgia Head Coaches Opinions

Florida-Georgia matchup is an annual neutral game for both teams that draws fans from both sides into a single venue. With the shift in location, it creates exciting opportunities for both teams.

Florida head coach Billy Napier highlights the historic game’s significance, noting how it can bring great revenue due to the neutral crowd. With this in mind, both universities’ athletic departments benefit.

Meanwhile, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart believes the shift in locations would create different and unique experiences for both teams.

The meeting between the two teams in 2025 would be the last Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville until the renovations are complete in 2028.

This Saturday, the Florida Gators (4-3) will face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) at EverBank Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.