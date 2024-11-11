Santa Fe College baseball game.
Santa Fe College Baseball Wins Final Exhibition Game

Brooke Bastedo November 11, 2024 Baseball, Santa Fe 9 Views

The Santa Fe College Saints defeated the St. Johns River Vikings, 12-9, for their final fall baseball exhibition game Nov. 1.

The Saints won the 12-inning game after losing twice to the Vikings in last year’s regular season. However, the win did not come easy.

The Saints started well with runs by Jack Earnest and Zack Dejesus in the first inning, but they faced a drought following another run in the third inning.

At the top of the ninth inning, the Saints were down 8-3. But SFC scored nine runs to take the lead.

The inning was highlighted by Rex Smith’s two-run home run to take a 10-8 lead.

Jack Earnest drove in Kyler Nowling and James Leach with a base hit.

Vikings pitchers Ryan Whitaker and Wyatt Mammen were unable to stop the Saints’ performance.

The Saints maintained the lead for the rest of the game and closed out the win behind relief pitcher Dylan Lovelace.

Up Next

The Saints begin Jan. 24 against Lake-Sumter State College at 2 p.m. in Leesburg.

