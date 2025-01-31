Florida Gators Recruiting: National Signing Day

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators high-stakes recruiting process continues as they prepare for a promising 2025 season. A strong end to last season has helped Florida solidified itself as a team to watch, making The Athletic’s Way Too Early Top 25. The Gators also secured the No. 8 spot in 247Sports’ national recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.

Florida’s head coach Billy Napier credits the recruiting success to a collective effort, including full support from the administration and his initiatives in recruiting talent.

BREAKING: Florida WR signee Dallas Wilson is reporting to UF on Thursday for early enrollment, his agency EL1TE Sports Management Group tells me for Gators Online. STORY: https://t.co/jHXgJZgp1L pic.twitter.com/Ntwtm3HXAp — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) January 30, 2025

How’s recruitment looking so far?

Ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 5, the Gators enter with a total of 30 committed players (25 commits and 5 transfers). The most notable signing was 4-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson. The highly-touted recruit flipped his longtime commitment from Oregon in December. Wilson caught 130 passes for 2,423 yards and 28 touchdowns across three seasons at Tampa Bay Tech.

Four-star wideout Vernell Brown III, the son of Gators football alumni Vernell Brown (2001-2005), also committed to Florida. He’s ranked No. 35 in the 2025 class, making him the fifth-best wide receiver.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida has secured potential edge rusher Jayden Woods, cornerback Ben Hanks III and safety Hylton “Drake” Stubbs.

Here’s Florida’s other commits:

Tavaris Dice (offensive tackle)

Lagonza Hayward (safety)

Jalen Wiggins (edge rusher)

Ty Jackson (linebacker)

Waltez Clark (running back)

Joseph Mbatchou (defensive lineman)

Tramell Jones Jr. (quarterback)

Naeshaun Montgomery (wide receiver)

Stephon Shivers (defensive lineman)

Myles Johnson (linebacker)

Byron Louis (running back)

Muizz Tounkara (wide receiver)

Micah Jones (tight end)

Jeremiah McCloud (defensive lineman)

Chad Gasper (running back)

Jahari Medlock (offensive tackle)

Daniel Pierre Louis (interior offensive lineman)

Evan Noel (kicker)

Hayden Craig (kicker/punter)

Cameron Kossman (tight end)

Harrison Bailey (quarterback transfer)

Michael Caraway Jr. (cornerback transfer)

Kofi Asare (edge rusher transfer)

J.Michael Sturdivant (wide receiver transfer)

Tommy Doman (punter transfer)

Looking ahead, the Florida Gators 2025 calendar seems to be just as challenging as 2024’s. UF faces 10 Power Four teams, seven ranked teams in ESPN’s WTE Top 25 and two out-of-conference rivals.