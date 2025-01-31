Two High School Girls Soccer Teams Crowned District Champions

Jelianys Ramos Burgos January 31, 2025

As high school girls soccer teams wrap up their regular season many of the local high school teams found themselves playing for their respective district championships.

District Champions

P.K Yonge

P.K Yonge girls soccer team (14-2-1) has been crowned as 2A-District 3 champion. P.K Yonge defeated Newberry (14-4-2) in the finals 7-0. The Blue Wave enter the 2A state championship tournament as the No. 1 seed in the region and await to play Lafayette (11-7-1) on Feb. 11t at home.

Santa Fe

With a record of 5-11 during the regular season Santa Fe High School beat Eastside in the 3A-District 4 final 2-0. Santa Fe is the eight seed in the region and will play at Pensacola Catholic (17-1-1) on Feb. 11 in the first round of the 3A state championship tournament. 

District Tourney Defeats

Buchholz (11-5-2) ended is season with a loss to Bartram Trail in the 6A-District 3 semifinal game, 7-0. Gainesville High School (9-6-1) a lost in the 5A-District 5 finals against Lecanto Panthers, 2-0. The Oak Hall Eagles (7-5-2) lost to St.Joseph Academy in the 1A-District 2 final, 3-1. Saint Francis Catholic (1-14-1) lost in the 1A-District 2 semifinals against Oak Hall, 6-0.  Williston lost in the 2A-District 3 semifinals to Newberry in a shootout (4-2).

Also Moving On

Williston (12-4), as the fifth seed, will face Tallahassee Maclay High School (11-3-2) on Feb. 11 in the first round of the 2A state championship tournament. The same day, Newberry (14-4-2), as the sixth seed, will be up against Episcopal School of Jacksonville (10-5-3).

 

