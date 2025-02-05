Former Gator Harrison Bader Signs With Twins

Share Facebook

BaderFormer Gator outfielder Harrison Bader has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday afternoon. The details of the contract have not been revealed. The Athletic reported that the contract is pending Bader clears a physical with the Twins.

Twins, OF Harrison Bader agree to 1-year deal with mutual option for 2026, per @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/WzrYVRbhXt — MLB (@MLB) February 5, 2025

Bader spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets. He batted .236 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI’s, 17 stolen bases, a .657 OPS and 0.9 WAR in 143 games. The Mets largely phased Bader out of their lineup in the playoffs. He still went 1-for-9 with three runs and two stolen bases in 12 games.

Bader made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2017 and finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. He also won a Gold Glove in 2021 despite only playing 103 games. Bader is expected to be Byron Buxton‘s backup. The Twins’ first spring training game will be against the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 22. Opening Day starts with a visit to the Cardinals on March 27.

Florida Spring Training

The Miami Marlins will play Miami’s Grapefruit League Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on Feb. 22 in Jupiter, Florida.

The Marlins will play 30 exhibition games during 2025 spring training splitting home and away games. The Marlins’ first game will be against the New York Mets on March 23 and they’ll Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day on March 27.

The Tampa Bay Rays will play their first exhibition game on Feb. 21 against the Yankees. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12 and the full squad will play Feb. 17.

Offseason moves continued during the summer, including the signing of shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. He signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Rays and will play in May. Kim hit .233 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 121 games last season.

Tampa Bay’s first game will be on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.