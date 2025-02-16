Gators Men’s Basketball Cruises Past South Carolina

Share Facebook

The No. 3 Florida Gators won their fourth consecutive game Saturday with a dominant performance against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 88-67, at the O’Connell Center.

Florida (22-3, 9-3 SEC), one of four No. 1 seeds (joining Auburn, Alabama and Duke) in the national tournament after the NCAA’s bracket reveal earlier in the day, broke open a close 37-33 contest at intermission by shooting 70.4 percent and making eight 3s in the second half. The Gators zoomed to a 49-34 lead at the 16:38 mark of the second half to put South Carolina (10-15, 0-12) in the hole it couldn’t come back from.

Offensive Performances

The Gators ended the game shooting an impressive 50% from 3-point range (making 14 3-pointers) and 60.4% total from the field.

With the return of center Micah Handlogten and guard Alijah Martin from injury, the Gators had all the weapons they needed despite being out starting forward Alex Condon and reserve Sam Alexis

Denzel Aberdeen shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and made 8 of 12 for a career-high 22 points. Thomas Haugh also had a huge offensive performance, shooting 50% from 3 and 60% field-goal percentage for a career high with 20 points.

Handlogten was playing in his first game since breaking his left leg in the SEC Championship Game 11 months ago and finished with two points, three rebounds and five assists.

we see you, zel 👀 🔹with his back-to-back 3's zel sets his career high of 21 points & three-pointers made 📺SECN

Gators 61 | Gamecocks 40 pic.twitter.com/XvCl2zt2PO — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 16, 2025

Despite guard Jacobi Wright scoring 13 points, the Gamecocks struggled. The Gamecocks shot an underwhelming 33.3% from 3-point range and 44% field-goal percentage.

Up Next

The Gators host the Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9) on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and carried on ESPN2 and 103.7-FM.