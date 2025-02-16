Byron Wins Second Straight Daytona 500 After Crash-Filled Finish

Share Facebook

Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — William Byron earned his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory on Sunday, surviving a chaotic 67th running of the race defined by wreck-filled final laps that sent the race into overtime and early weather delays at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron, 27, became the first driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020. No driver has ever won three in a row.

In the chaos of the final laps, Byron found himself suddenly in front after Hamlin, who was chasing his fourth Daytona victory, was sent spinning moments after passing Austin Cindric. The crash took out multiple cars at the front of the pack, clearing the way for Byron, who emerged from the outside wall.

Tyler Reddick finished second while two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson took home third.

The last-lap melee was preceded by another multi-car crash that occurred with less than five laps to go. Christopher Bell got turned by Cole Custer. Bell’s No. 20 car was beside his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin, fighting for the lead. Bell then collided with Ryan Preece, whose car was launched into the air and flipped over before backing into the wall. That crash sent the race into overtime.