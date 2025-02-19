Gators Close Out Exciting Weekend

Share Facebook

Overcoming poor weather and tough losses, Florida athletics experienced an exciting weekend of sports, featuring perfect performances, season-bests and shutout wins.

Friday

UF performed under the Friday night lights. Track and field competed in first day of the Tyson Invitational, where 10 UF athletes posted personal-bests or season-bests in an event. Softball crushed both teams in its double-header, beating Providence 5-0 and run-ruling No. 14 Duke, 9-0.

No. 10 Gators baseball opened its season with a 7-0 victory over Air Force, the first time Florida has shut out a team on Opening Night since 2014. Right-handed starter Liam Peterson struck out a career-high of 11 batters. Across campus, No. 3 Florida gymnastics put up two 10.000s in its win against No. 12 Auburn, making the program the nation’s first team to have two perfect scores in a single meet this season. Seniors Leanne Wong and Sloane Blakely would later earn SEC honors for their flawless routines on beam and floor, respectively.

Saturday

Despite changes in scheduling due to poor weather on Sunday, the Gators continues to succeed. Baseball, which suddenly had to play in a doubleheader, swept Air Force. Meanwhile, Florida softball snatched another two wins, defeating Boston College 3-0 and Binghamton 10-2.

However, women’s lacrosse wasn’t as lucky with its 14-9 loss against No. 3 North Carolina — though, junior Gianna Monaco was able to start her season with a hat-trick.

Florida men’s tennis celebrated a 6-1 home victory over North Florida, and track and field ended its time in Arkansas at the Razorback Tyson Invitational with five Gator athletes in the program’s top 10 performance lists. Finally, men’s basketball closed out the night with an 88-67 win against South Carolina. Junior Denzel Aberdeen and sophomore Thomas Haugh logged career-best scoring totals of 22 and 2o points, respectively.

Sunday

Florida men’s golf team ended the weekend and the final day of the Gators Invitational with a sweep. The day prior, the No. 13 Florida men’s golf team led after the first 36 holes at 15-under in the Gators Invitational. Senior Ian Gilligan tied for the individual lead at 7-under on Saturday. The win marked the team’s sixth consecutive year winning its home tournament.

Gators softball ending its 13-game win streak after Duke handed the team its first loss of the season. But, women’s basketball senior Jeriah Warren hit a buzzer beater to beat Mississippi State 69-66 and close out the busy weekend.