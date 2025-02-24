UF men’s tennis team sophomore Henry Jefferson returns a ball during doubles play against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. [Ella Thompson/WRUF]

Gators Men’s Tennis Battles Past Alabama

Heather Mckenzie February 24, 2025 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, SEC 13 Views

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team defeated Alabama, 4-3, in a back-and-forth match Monday at the Alfred A. Tennis Ring Complex.

The Gators’ second SEC win in three days improves their record to 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference after defeating Auburn on Saturday.

Doubles

Adhithya Ganesan-Tanapatt Nirundorn quickly lost 6-1 on court one. The next doubles match to finish was Kevin Edengren and JanMagnus Johnson won on court three, 6-4 with a strong finish.

Alabama won the doubles point when Florida’s Henry Jefferson-Jeremy Jin battled in a tiebreak, but lost 7-6 (8-6) on court two.

Singles

Florida tied the match at 1-1 when Johnson secured the first point in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 on court three.

However, Alabama was quick to respond by beating Jin 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 on court one.

Ganesan was able to tie the score again with a win in three sets on court two, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

On court five, Nirundorn was not able to win, 6-4, 6-2.

The Gators bounced back to tie the match, 3-3. with a court-six win by Niels Villard, 6-1, 6-3.

Jefferson came through for the Gators on court four. Jefferson won the first set 6-4, dropped the second 7-6, but was able to come back to win the final set 6-4 to put Florida on top 4-3.

Up Next

The Gators will play their fourth consecutive home match starting at 5 p.m. Friday against Kentucky (8-3, 1-0).

