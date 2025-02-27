Florida Looks to Meet First In-State Series

Share Facebook

The undefeated Florida baseball program faces their first series with an in-state opponent, Miami (8-1), this weekend.

Historical Rival

The Florida and Miami rival in baseball dates back to 1950. Florida won 8-4 the last time it faced Miami in early March. Overall, the Gators have won 129 times against the Hurricanes but also lost 131 games. Furthermore, the longest winning streak Florida has against Miami is 11 games, which was between the 2010-2012 seasons.

Midweek Preparations

Both teams won its midweek appearances.

Florida won 6-1 on Tuesday against Stetson and 7-6 against North Florida Wednesday. Key plays from Tuesday’s game include Miami transfer Blake Cyr’s first home run as a Gator. Cade Kurland also cranked a three-run homer during the Stetson match-up, increasing the lead to 5-1. Stetson announced Thursday that its controversial safety-bag protest was denied by the NCAA. As a result, the Gator win stands. The 15-minute stall occurred after Hatter Salvador Alvarez clinched a lucky base hit off of Florida pitcher Aidan King scoring the tying run, or so he thought. Kevin O’Sullivan challenged the call as he saw Alvarez’s foot touch the white side of first base, the side that’s owned by the infield. The play was overturned and the Hatters were kept at one run for the rest of the game.

The Wednesday night game was a surprising close one for the Gators, clinching the win in a walk-off wild pitch. Blaster Brody Donay hit his fifth homer of the season, bringing in three runs. Florida rotated through seven pitchers, two of which made their collegiate debuts. Jackson Barberi also made his collegiate starting debut throwing three strikeouts in 51 pitches.

On the other hand, Miami dominated 14-6 against Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday. The Hurricanes whirled in early, scoring 10 runs in the first four innings. However, the Miami defense started giving up runs during innings six through eight. The starting pitcher Reese Lumpkin made his debut as a Cane, striking out nine batters in 95 pitches.

First win as a Hurricane for Reese ✅ pic.twitter.com/9pvl0wyzEG — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 27, 2025

Looking at the Series

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan spoke after Wednesday’s game about the Miami series.

“I mean, it’s always a great series,” O’Sullivan said. “They got three really outstanding starters.”

The series will test Florida’s ability of playing consistently throughout all innings. Although it is only week three of the regular season, this rival game will test the Gators for the rest of the season.

“I think it’s really good for both schools to play the third weekend,” O’Sullivan said. “We’ve got nine games under our belt, and we’ll see how we do against, you know, a really good opponent.”

Florida’s first pitch against is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The series will be covered on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1 FM & 850 AM WRUF.