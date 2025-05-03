Weather Issues Continue To Plague Florida Baseball At South Carolina

Share Facebook

After a delay of three hours and four minutes to get in Florida’s 9-5 win against South Carolina on Friday night, game officials didn’t wait around to find out Saturday’s outcome at Founders Park in Columbia.

Game 2 on Saturday was suspended due to inclement weather with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.

Game 2 will resume at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the Gators leading, 1-0, in the bottom of the third. Game 3 will follow 50 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. Game 2 will be nine innings. Game 3 will be seven innings.

Both of Sunday’s games will stream on SEC Network+ and on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF + WJXL 1010AM.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Friday’s game that ace Liam Peterson (7-2, 3.83 ERA) will start on Sunday. Peterson just had five pitches Friday before the action was halted with a full count and zero outs in the bottom of the first due to a nearby lightning strike.

The Gators (31-16, 9-13 SEC) need to keep stacking SEC wins after starting the league season 1-11. South Carolina is 26-21 overall and 5-17 in the SEC.