Former Florida Gators offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey (56) gets ready to snap the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Pouncey was announced to be part of the 2025 Florida Gators Athletics Hall of Fame class. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Announces 2025 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class

Macy Meis May 12, 2025

Gators Athletics has revealed its newest Hall of Fame class, announced by the University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters this past Wednesday. According to this announcement, the UF Athletic Hall of Fame is set to welcome eight new members in 2025.

A Hall Lot of Greatness

This incoming class of inductees comprises of seven Gator Greats and one Distinguished Letterwinner.

Gator Greats

Theresa Andrews: Swimming, 1981-83

Charlotte Browning: Track & Field/Cross Country, 2008-10

Kitty Cullen: Lacrosse, 2010-13

Marquis Dendy: Track & Field, 2012-15

Lauren Haeger: Softball, 2012-15

Kytra Hunter: Gymnastics, 2012-15

Maurkice Pouncey: Football, 2007-09

Distinguished Letterwinner

Phil Pharr: Football, 1978-80

Defining the Title

Every year, the F Club Committee chooses inductees who fall into one of three categories: Gator Greats, Distinguished Letterwinners, and Honorary Letterwinners.

Gator Greats are letterwinners who used their athletic achievements as student-athletes to bring prominence to their program, the University of Florida, and the greater Gator community.

The seven Gator Greats in this year’s class contributed to 10 national titles and 16 conference championships. Collectively, this Hall of Fame class has won 16 NCAA titles and 28 SEC individual crowns.

Distinguished Letterwinners are letterwinners who have made significant contributions to their athletic program, often over many years of service. Distinguished Letterwinners are game-changers, excelling both on and off the field, and standing out in their chosen endeavors beyond their sport.

Honorary Letterwinners are coaches or athletics officials who were not student-athletes but made substantial contributions to the University of Florida’s athletic program after their retirement.

Playmakers to Hall-Takers

Read more about each of the 2025 UF Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and their path to greatness from Mary Howard (Florida Gators) here.

These inductees will be honored at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, October 17, prior to that Saturday’s home football game against Mississippi State, which will also serve as Florida’s annual Homecoming game.

