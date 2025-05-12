Florida Announces 2025 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class

Share Facebook

Gators Athletics has revealed its newest Hall of Fame class, announced by the University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters this past Wednesday. According to this announcement, the UF Athletic Hall of Fame is set to welcome eight new members in 2025.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Gators 📰 https://t.co/mmWkb9Jk3f pic.twitter.com/xPL1i6Mmkv — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) May 7, 2025

A Hall Lot of Greatness

This incoming class of inductees comprises of seven Gator Greats and one Distinguished Letterwinner.

Gator Greats

Theresa Andrews: Swimming, 1981-83

Charlotte Browning: Track & Field/Cross Country, 2008-10

Kitty Cullen: Lacrosse, 2010-13

Marquis Dendy: Track & Field, 2012-15

Lauren Haeger: Softball, 2012-15

Kytra Hunter: Gymnastics, 2012-15

Maurkice Pouncey: Football, 2007-09

Distinguished Letterwinner

Phil Pharr: Football, 1978-80

Distinguished Letterwinner: Phil Pharr pic.twitter.com/N8rn4SYIiN — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) May 7, 2025

Defining the Title

Every year, the F Club Committee chooses inductees who fall into one of three categories: Gator Greats, Distinguished Letterwinners, and Honorary Letterwinners.

Gator Greats are letterwinners who used their athletic achievements as student-athletes to bring prominence to their program, the University of Florida, and the greater Gator community.

The seven Gator Greats in this year’s class contributed to 10 national titles and 16 conference championships. Collectively, this Hall of Fame class has won 16 NCAA titles and 28 SEC individual crowns.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame 🐊 Kytra Hunter gets the news from a current duo and fellow @hillsgymnastics alum! 📰 https://t.co/jyyySGZS0d#GoGators pic.twitter.com/itIPhZI6el — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) May 7, 2025

Distinguished Letterwinners are letterwinners who have made significant contributions to their athletic program, often over many years of service. Distinguished Letterwinners are game-changers, excelling both on and off the field, and standing out in their chosen endeavors beyond their sport.

Honorary Letterwinners are coaches or athletics officials who were not student-athletes but made substantial contributions to the University of Florida’s athletic program after their retirement.

Playmakers to Hall-Takers

welcome to the Hall of Fame 🐊 Lauren Haeger gets the news from Coach Walton and fellow Softball Hall of Famers! 📰 https://t.co/PZz70OtRIG#GoGators pic.twitter.com/u2kXem6PKR — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 7, 2025

Read more about each of the 2025 UF Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and their path to greatness from Mary Howard (Florida Gators) here.

These inductees will be honored at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, October 17, prior to that Saturday’s home football game against Mississippi State, which will also serve as Florida’s annual Homecoming game.