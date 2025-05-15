Bobrovsky logs 31 saves as Panthers dominate Maple Leafs to take series lead

Share Facebook

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky saved 31 of 32 shots in a 6-1 rout of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Game 5 win gives Florida a 3-2 series lead.

Bobrovsky put on a clinic. His 31 saves were the most he’s had in this year’s playoffs and his highest since saving 31 shots against the Colorado Avalanche in January. Florida’s scoring was spread out, with only Sam Reinhart and Jesper Boqvist logging multiple points.

Toronto goalie Joseph Woll struggled, saving only 20 of 25 shots. His 6.47 goals against average was far higher than his regular season average of 2.73.

First period

Florida scored first off a top-shelf wrist shot goal by Aaron Ekblad. Bobrovsky made an incredible save while Florida was shorthanded in the final minute of the period to preserve the Panthers’ lead. Florida’s offense outperformed Toronto in the first period with 13 shots to the Maple Leafs’ six.

Second period

Toronto’s offensive struggles continued at the top of the second period with two shots hitting the post in the first minute of play. Florida extended its lead with a one-timer goal from Dmitri Kulikov after the puck deflected off Toronto center Scott Laughton’s stick. Less than four minutes later, Boqvist extended Florida’s lead off a nifty pass from Reinhart. A wide-open slapshot from Nico Mikkola then put Florida up 4-0.

As the period ended, boos started. The second period marked the Maple Leafs’ fifth scoreless period in a row, and Leafs fans were not happy. After starting with two home wins and a 2-0 series lead, Toronto has fallen flat.

Third period

Florida didn’t let up in the final period, though. A.J. Greer found the back of the net with an easy shot from the crease with 13:37 left in the game. After a Toronto goalie change, a power-play goal from Sam Bennett put the Panthers up 6-0. Toronto avoided a shutout with a spinning backhander by Robertson with just over a minute remaining.

The last time Toronto allowed six or more goals in regulation was a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in March. That same game against the Avalanche was also the last time the Maple Leafs lost three games in a row. Toronto’s leading scorers have especially struggled during the losing streak. William Nylander, John Tavares and Auston Matthews have combined for just two goals in the past three games.

Florida will host Toronto in Game 6 with an opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. on Friday on TNT.