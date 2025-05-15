Gators Baseball Set for Final Regular Season Series Against No.18 Alabama

Share Facebook

The No. 23 (35-18, 13-14 SEC) Florida baseball team has its final regular season series starting Thursday, against No.18 (39-13, 15-12) Alabama.

Regular Season Finale 🗓️ 🏟️ Pack the Park: https://t.co/rKuKaV6S97 pic.twitter.com/YtxJ4WKJpY — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 12, 2025

Florida is back in the D1Baseball top 25 rankings, after an eight-week-long absence.

With the final series located at the Condron Family Ballpark, the Gators are looking to finish regular play on top. Against Alabama, Florida has won 23 of its last 26 matchups. The Gators have an all-time series record of 70-59, with a 35-19 home record against the Crimson Tide.

Building on Momentum

The Gators head into the weekend riding a high after winning its fifth consecutive series against Texas, who at the time was ranked No. 1.

Overall, Florida dominated in all aspects of the ballgame. On offense, the Gators combined for a total of 14 runs. The starting pitching staff also kept the Gators ahead as they combined for 15 strikeouts.

Gators Rotation at No. 1 Texas 🔥 📊 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 BB, 15 K, .133 BAA pic.twitter.com/So3Y7DpqSZ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 13, 2025

The Gators will have to build on this momentum when they face the Crimson Tide, as they are a top 20 team and just won their series against Georgia.

Alabama totaled 17 runs and 17 hits on offense, and the pitching staff executed 33 strikeouts throughout the series.

Tuning In

Right-hander Liam Peterson (8-2, 3.81 ERA) will throw the first pitch on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Lefty Pierce Coppola (3-0, 1.1) will start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and RHP Aidan King (5-2, 2.90) will take the mound Saturday at 4 p.m. A win Thursday would give Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan his 500th-career home victory as he has a 499-151 record.

For the Tide, Thursday’s starter is righty Tyler Fay (0-2, 5.54), RHP Riley Quick (7-2, 3.53) will take the mound Friday and LHP Zane Adams (7-2, 4.84) will pitch Saturday.

All three games of the series will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF + WJXL 1010AM.