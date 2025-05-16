Florida Softball Set To Host NCAA Gainesville Regional

Share Facebook

Twitter

During Sunday night’s selection show on ESPN2, Florida Gators Softball found out their placement as the national No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

This is the 15th time UF has earned a Top 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the first time Florida (43-14) has been selected as the No. 3 national seed. This is the UF’s highest seed since they were the No. 2 seed in 2018. The Gators now step up to the plate to host an NCAA Regional: the Gainesville Regional.

Florida has hosted a regional 19 times at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Head coach Tim Walton was at the helm for 18 of those 19 tournament appearances, now in his 20th season with Florida. Under his leadership, the Gators hold a 50-9 (.850) overall record in NCAA Regionals.

Florida Atlantic (44-10), Mercer (38-24), and Georgia Tech (27-21) will join the Gators in the Gainesville Regional. This double-elimination regional begins on Thursday and will continue through Sunday.

The Gators’ first game is with Mercer on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Should the Gators shine bright on the diamond and win the Gainesville Regional, Florida would then face the winner of the Durham Regional being hosted by the No. 14-seed Duke Blue Devils.

Tickets and Where to Watch

All softball ticket holders can purchase their seats for all sessions here. All-sessions passes and single-game sessions tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

ESPN+ will broadcast Friday’s matchup between Florida and Mercer.