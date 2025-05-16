Pat Dooley’s High Five: Florida Football Games That Will Define Season

Share Facebook

It’s still almost 100 days until Florida starts its football season and we certainly are all in when it comes to the spring sports battling for national titles.

But football’s always on our minds.

Especially on Thursday when I played nine holes with a couple of super Gators — kicker Trey Smack and long snapper Rocco Underwood (I was bad; they were not.)

We talked a lot of football and I started thinking about the season and the schedule.

As a result, the High Five is going to weigh in on what I think are the five games that will define this season. If Florida can at least win three of these, they have a real shot at making the playoffs:

Sept. 13 at LSU: This game really kicks off the season for the Gators. LSU was favored in Gainesville last season and certainly will be this year with a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback.

2. Nov. 15 at Ole Miss: Look, one reason I have said this schedule is tougher than last year’s is the games on the road. Lane Kiffin is going to want revenge for last year.

3. Oct. 4 Texas: This is one of those games where Florida can prove itself. Last year was a 49-17 embarrassment, but Florida was without a quarterback. The good news is that Arch Manning’s uncle Peyton never won in Gainesville. The bad news is that his uncle Eli did.

4. Sept. 20 at Miami: I would imagine that the players will see the score of last year’s game posted in the weight room. A win in Miami Gardens would be huge for Florida and also stifle Miami’s momentum.

5. Nov. 1 Georgia in Jax: What better way to say goodbye to the stadium before it is remade than to end the streak against the Bulldogs? You know how important this game will be on so many different levels.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.