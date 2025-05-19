Dooley’s Back Nine: Florida Softball’s Dominant Start In NCAA Tourney

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after what was one of those elite weekends in Gainesville if you like to sweat and win.

10. Yes, we were at the Saturday softball game and after almost getting in an altercation with a vociferous FAU fan who thought he knew the inside story on Florida getting ball/strike calls even though he had a side view of the play … but I digress. Heck of a job by the ladies to run-rule all three opponents in the regional. It was really a dominant performance and when you think about how the No. 1 overall seed is gone and LSU couldn’t win its regional at home, well, it just makes it that much more impressive.

11. And now it is arch-rival Georgia in Gainesville with a trip to Oklahoma City on the line. I still haven’t gotten over the Super Regional here when the Bulldogs walked the Gators off. But that was then and this is now and if this team pitches a little bit it’s going to be hard to beat with that top five in the batting order.

12. Meanwhile, it appears baseball has put itself squarely in the conversation to host a regional. Winning six straight series in this league — something no other SEC team did this year — kind of came out of nowhere. We always hoped Kevin O’Sullivan would figure it out, but to go 14-4 in the league down the stretch with all of the injuries he had to deal with? Yes, he should be in the discussion for SEC Coach of the Year.

13. It would be nice to win Tuesday against South Carolina, but I don’t know how much the committee even cares what happens in the conference tournaments. The truth is, it shouldn’t care. Teams are going with their fifth or sixth best pitchers early. Hopefully, Florida gets to host, but you can’t just erase that 1-11 start in the SEC.

14. And how about lacrosse making another national semifinal. And the Gators get to play in Tom Brady’s old stadium near Boston. The bad news is that Florida faces a top-ranked North Carolina team that has yet to lose this season. The good news is that it has been a long time since Florida has lost. Let’s go. Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

15. I guess this is going to be the year of the winners of the Majors all breaking down on the 18th green. But I can see why Rory McIlroy did at Augusta and why Scottie Scheffler did in Charlotte. Scottie certainly went through a lot a year ago at Valhalla when he was cuffed and booked. But he was the old Scottie on Sunday, taking on every challenge and leaving the contenders in his wake. I enjoyed the heck out of it and can’t wait for the next one. Oh, did I mention I got another pick correct? Of course, it was hardly out on a limb.

16. Did you see what golfer Hunter Mahan said about Quail Hollow, the ultra-exclusive course where the PGA was played? “I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian. It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.” I’ve never been there, but what bothered me is that somehow my Kardashians line that I have used at Gator Clubs for the last 10 years somehow made it up there. You know, the Tennessee Volunteers are like the Kardashians. They look good but never really do anything special. I should have copyrighted it.

17. A BTW (By The Way) for next week’s Back Nine — it won’t exist. I am headed to Vilano Beach for a vacation. How does one take a vacation when he’s already pretty much retired? It’s not a bad life.

18. The $17 beers at the softball game went down smoothly and certainly added to the great weekend. Hey, we got Robbie Andreu out to a softball game, so … winners! Here is this week’s playlist:

“Thinking Of A Place” by War On Drugs.

Because I have been watching a lot of The Sopranos lately, “Affection” by The Lost Boys.

And for an old one, “Ever Fallen in Love” by the Buzzcocks.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.