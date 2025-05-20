A Southeastern Showdown in the ECF; Previewing Panthers – Canes Game 1

Share Facebook

When the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2006, the Florida Panthers were 37-34-11 and in the middle of a 12-year playoff drought. This was back when the Canes and Cats played each other eight times a year rather than the three times they do now. The Canes won that season series 6-2.

Fast forward to 2025, they are set to play each other for the second time in three years in the Eastern Conference Final. The captain for the Canes — Rod Brind’amour — now coaches the same team he lifted the cup with. Time flies.

Carolina has gotten rest these past days waiting for their next opponent. Florida has been fighting to stay in the playoffs. Two of the most well-rounded teams in the NHL go back at it for what should be a thrilling series. Let’s break it down.

This 2023 Eastern Conference Final rematch kicks off tonight! #StanleyCup • Andrei Svechnikov (8-1—9 in 10 GP) is on a three-game goal-scoring streak and is one goal from tying Mikko Rantanen for the lead. • Brad Marchand (3-9—12 in 12 GP) is coming off of a three-point… pic.twitter.com/gokHAOdMTf — NHL (@NHL) May 20, 2025

Tropical Depression

The Hurricanes were in a hard fought five game series against the Washington Capitals. The game was tied in the final minutes of the third period before Andrei Svechnikov sniped one past Logan Thompson to get the lead. With an empty netter, the final score would be 3-1 to boost them to their sixth conference finals appearance in franchise history.

Carolina won the Stanley Cup back in 2006. Since lifting Lord Stanley, they have made it back to the Eastern Conference Final three times. In 2009, they took on the Pittsburgh Penguins and got swept. 2019, swept by the Boston Bruins. Finally, in 2023, they played these same Panthers. You can guess what happens next… brooms.

MATTHEW TKACHUK, ARE YOU KIDDING?! 😱😱😱 HE SCORES WITH 4 SECONDS LEFT IN REGULATION AND SENDS FLORIDA TO THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/Om5qu9d1T7 — NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2023

All Gas. No Brakes.

Brad Marchand played the Canes back in 2019 when he was on the Boston Bruins. In four games, he was more than a point-per-game scoring two goals and dishing out three assists. He has caused nightmares for the Canes having nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in his career in the playoffs against Carolina.

He has fit in nicely in South Florida on the third line, which has been the most offensive line for the Cats in the playoffs with 33 points in 12 games. This includes seven points by this line in Florida’s Game 7 win over Toronto. Marchand, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen have been a nightmare for teams to go against in these playoffs and Marchand is one of the main factors why.

Carolina’s offense has been through their first mainly. Lines featuring Svechnikov, Sebastain Aho and Seth Jarvis has amounted for 15 goals and 29 points for the Canes. The next closest is their second line — who have put up 16 points through 10 games in the playoffs.

ANDREI SVECHNIKOV GIVES THE CANES THE LEAD LATE IN GAME 5 pic.twitter.com/7Kn5EKeKi7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 16, 2025

What’s Next?

The Panthers have the chance to be the fourth team since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams to make three straight Stanley Cup Finals. The Canes want revenge for four heartbreaking losses in 2023’s Eastern Conference Final.

The puck will drop in Game 1 at 8 p.m. tonight in Raleigh.