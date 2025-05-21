Florida Men’s Basketball To Visit White House

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s basketball team is in Washington, D.C. to visit the White House. The Gators will be recognized for their 2025 NCAA national championship win.

The team arrived in D.C. earlier this morning. Florida head coach Todd Golden said he was excited for the visit. “We’ll have to get everybody back together to go be able to do that,” said Golden.

The team was seen taking a tour of the Capitol building earlier today. 15 players made the trip, including guard trio Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin. Kajus Kublickas and Urban Klavzar are the only ones on the roster who did not travel.

Florida defeated Houston 65-63 to secure the title in the NCAA championship game in April. The Gators had an impressive season, going 36-4 overall with a 15-1 record at home. The team fought its way through March Madness to finally reach the top and the White House.

“We got the basketball program back where it belongs,” said Golden. This is the program’s third championship, previously earning titles in 2006 and 2007.

“Obviously, we have elevated our program back to a national championship level. Now it’s about trying to sustain it. It’s about doing everything we can to not allow it to slip at all. Obviously, it’s going to be a big challenge, but that’s why we do this. We love to compete,” said Golden at the championship celebration. “We love to build winning teams.”

The President is expected to meet with the team Wednesday at 4 p.m.