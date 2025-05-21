Texas A&M baseball takes down Mississippi State in First Round

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Texas A&M Aggies (14-seed) defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-seed) in a 9-0 landslide during the opening round of the SEC tournament this morning.

The lopsided game, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to inclement weather and took place on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. instead.

Bulldogs Run is Short-Lived

This loss sets a bleak tone for Mississippi State. In this single-elimination tournament, the bulldogs no longer have the opportunity to find glory in the SEC. The Bulldogs (34-20) still expect to make the NCAA tournament despite the early exit.

Mississippi State struggled on the mound. Starting pitcher Ryan McPherson gave up six runs, allowed five hits, and two walks. This subpar performance prompted the starting pitcher to be taken out of the ball game early, coming off after just two innings.

The Bulldogs shuffled through 5 different pitchers this morning, likely to see if they could find someone to shut down Texas A&M’s offense. Mississippi needs to adjust their bullpen if they look to have a better showing in the NCAA tournament.

Aggies Start Strong

Texas A&M took the lead early in the second inning and never looked back. Scoring six runs, including a grand slam by Jace LaViolette the Aggies caught on to some momentum and kept blowing by. They then scored two more runs in the third and one more in the seventh to secure the win.

Winning tough games happens when your big time players make big time plays Jace LaViolette breaks open a must win SEC tournament game for Texas A&M with a 2nd inning GRAND SLAM 💪 After hitting 2 fouls HRs earlier in the AB, he dumped it over the RF wall in Hoover pic.twitter.com/t9QKzjEjkd — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) May 21, 2025

Ryan Prager, Texas A&M’s starting pitcher, played impressively, throwing 102 pitches in over five innings. Prager was a stronghold for the Aggies, giving up no runs and four hits with six strikeouts.

Next Up

Texas A&M looks to live another day in the tournament as they face the six-seed Auburn Tigers at 11 am tomorrow. Mississippi State will have to wait and see if they receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament