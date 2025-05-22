Florida Lacrosse to Face North Carolina in the NCAA Semifinals

Share Facebook

Four-seed Florida (20-2) will play one-seed North Carolina (20-0) in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m.. The teams will play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, the site of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Semifinals and Championships.

This is the Gators’ second straight trip to the Final Four, last season falling to Northwestern 15-11. North Carolina has not had a Final Four appearance since they won the championship in 2022.

Both teams come into this game with a week of rest after their Quarterfinals victories. Florida winning against No. 15 Duke 11-9, and North Carolina taking down No. 8 Princeton 19-10.

The Tar Heels may be undefeated, but the Gators have not lost a game since March 1, a 17-game win streak. The last time these two faced off was Feb. 15, when North Carolina defeated Florida 14-9. Last postseason, the Gators took down UNC in the first round of the NCAA tournament in a grand fashion, winning 17-8.

Florida is lead by Captain Theresa Bragg, the 2025 Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, who leads the team with 29 caused turnovers. Bragg’s tied her season high in career turnovers, three, when playing the Tar Heels in the regular season. Her career high in caused turnovers, four, came in last season’s NCAA Semifinals.

North Carolina has outscored its opponents 352-139. They will be going up against a Florida team that has held its postseason opponents to a .338 shooting percentage. The Tar Heels lead the NCAA with an average of 17.6 points per game, one point more than Florida’s average, ranked sixth.

Up Next

Florida’s semifinals matchup is scheduled to begin Friday at 3 p.m. Coverage will begin at 2:50 p.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.

The Gators will look to make it to their first NCAA Women’s Championship game, which will be Sunday at 12 p.m..