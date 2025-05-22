Florida Softball Hosts Georgia in Gainesville Super Regional

Share Facebook

Florida softball hosts Georgia in the Gainesville Super Regional this weekend. The Gators are looking to punch their ticket to the Women’s College World Series for the second year in a row.

Florida is coming off a dominant performance in the Gainesville Regional last weekend. The No. 3 Gators run-ruled all three teams they faced, beating Mercer, Florida Atlantic and Mercer again. Each win was by eight runs and ended after five innings.

Georgia also gained significant momentum from its performance in its regional. Georgia cruised to two wins to open the regional, including a win over host No. 14 Duke.

After Duke beat Coastal Carolina to escape elimination, the Blue Devils beat Georgia to force a winner-takes-all elimination game. Georgia won 5-2 to advance to the Super Regional.

Series history

Florida and Georgia did not face each other in softball this year. The last time the two teams met was in 2024 when the Gators beat the Dawgs 9-4 in the SEC Tournament. The Gators also won the 2024 regular season series 2-1.

The Gators have had bad luck against the Bulldogs in the Super Regionals, though. The last two times Florida was eliminated in a Super Regional were both against Georgia (2016, 2021). Both series were in Gainesville.

Florida’s preparation

Florida ended the regular season with a series win over No. 1 Oklahoma in Gainesville. Carrying momentum into the SEC Tournament, the Gators were upset by Ole Miss in their first game. Florida junior Jocelyn Erickson said the loss was a turning point in the season, and it showed in the regional. The Gators will carry a renewed focus into the Super Regional.

Florida coach Tim Walton and senior Kendra Falby made it clear during Thursday’s media availability that the Gators are treating this like just another game. When asked what he’s doing differently to prepare the team, Walton had a simple answer: “Nothing.”

Florida hosts Georgia Friday with first pitch at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.