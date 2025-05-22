MLB: Toronto – Tampa Bay Weekend Series Preview

Share Facebook

The Rays take on the Blue Jays again at the Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida in a three-game series from May 23-25. Drew Rasmussen is set to start for the Rays on Friday in the first game of the series. Toronto’s starters are yet to be announced.

Take Me Out to This Ball Game

Back in March, the Rays and Blue Jays faced off twice during Spring Training. In the first matchup, the Toronto scored six runs in the 8th inning to claim a 13-9 victory. In the second game, Toronto came out on top yet again by a score of 4-1.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Rays played a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto They opened the series with an 11–9 win, lost the second game 3–1 and closed with an 8–3 win. Shane Baz started for the Rays in this series, while Jose Berrios took the mound for the Blue Jays. Unlike the spring matchups, Taj Bradley, who started for the Rays, did not appear in this series.

Richie tore this game open in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/CtkwwmL2se — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 18, 2024

Currently, the Tampa Bay Rays sit fourth in the AL East. They have a two-game win streak following their series against the Houston Astros earlier this week. Over his last three appearances, Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen has posted a 3.52 earned run average, allowing 13 hits, recording 10 strikeouts, and issuing three walks.

Return of a Legend

Evan Longoria played his last MLB game back in 2023 for the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year contract, but this baseball star is returning home to where it all started, Tampa Bay. Announced on May 13, 2025, the third-basemen who dominated for Tampa Bay from 2008-2017 is returning to the Rays on a one-day contract for his retirement ceremony on June 7 at home against the Miami Marlins.

Longoria’s jersey number will be retired and added to the Rays Hall of Fame in 2026 per a statement from Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg. No one has worn this number since Longoria.

Game Time

This first pitch for this divisional matchup is set for May 23 at 7:05 PM EST. The Rays are currently 23-26 this season and hope to move up in the AL East standings this weekend. The Blue Jays are currently sitting at 24-24.

You can catch live coverage of tonight’s game on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.