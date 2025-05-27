Alex Condon Returns to Florida, Withdraws Name from NBA Draft

Share Facebook

Alex Condon is back. The Gator forward is returning to Florida for his junior season after withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft.

the big man is BACK#GoGators pic.twitter.com/0hM0nT4CxY — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 27, 2025

Florida’s Favorite Forward Returns

Condon, a projected early second-round draft pick, decided to stick with the Gators in hopes of another national title, however, he knows it won’t be easy.

The big man averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game last season. Condon played a crucial role in Florida’s national championship run and received third-team All-SEC honors.

The giant had a solid outing in the title game, posting 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. In the final seconds, he used his seven-foot wingspan to dive to the ground and grab the ball. Shortly after, he was a national champion.

The chemistry is strong between the big man and his teammates, especially returning standout Thomas Haugh.

Haugh averaged 9.8 points last season and shot nearly 50% from the field. A 20-point performance in the Elite Eight foreshadows a crucial role for the rising junior this upcoming season.

Completing the Frontcourt

Condon’s return to the Florida Gators will solidify their frontcourt and provide Florida Head Coach Todd Golden with a key defensive piece. Standing at 6’11, the Australian can protect the rim and block shots well.

When combined with Gators starting center, Rueben Chinyelu, Florida’s size down low stands out across college basketball.

Micah Handlogten rounds out the big-man trio and will be a key reserve for Florida during his senior campaign.

Alex Condon out of Florida is an underrated breakout candidate for the 2025 draft 6’11, moves really well and has an improving jumper. Real good rim protector as well. Think that with another year of playing CBB he can get himself into draft talks. pic.twitter.com/x4uLTqtcht — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) August 22, 2024

A Complete Squad

The Gators’ backcourt will complement Condon well, especially with the additions from the transfer portal. Florida grabbed dynamic guards AJ Brown, brother of rising sophomore Isaiah Brown, Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee.

The Gator boys will build chemistry over the offseason and look to stay hot when the season rolls around.