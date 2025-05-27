Former Gator Jac Caglianone Thrives in Triple-A

Share Facebook

Former Florida Gator baseball player Jac Caglianone has been on a tear in his first week of Triple-A baseball.

Since making the jump, Caglianone has hit five home runs over four consecutive games. Caglianone is batting .346 with 10 RBIs so far for the Omaha Storm Chasers. Overall, he slashed .346/.357/.923 this week. On Sunday, he helped end Omaha’s seven-game losing streak, hitting two homers to defeat Salt Lake.

Success in Double-A

Caglianone was promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He played 38 games there and performed well. He logged eight doubles, nine homers, and 43 RBIs in his time with the Naturals.

Caglianone was moved up to Triple-A as a result of his excellent hitting. General manager J.J. Picollo said that he was not being challenged enough as a hitter at Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City has him working on learning the outfield and mastering first base during his time at Omaha.

Given his promotion from Double-A after less than two months, he has proven to be a quick learner. The Royals now look to develop their top prospect at the Triple-A level before he takes the step towards the major leagues.

“Jac will come to the Major Leagues whenever he’s ready to contribute to the Major Leagues,” said Picollo.

A Gator Great

Caglianone played two and a half seasons for the Gators during his collegiate career, starting as a designated hitter after an injury. By the time he reached his sophomore year, he was a starting pitcher and first baseman.

The big-hitter broke several records during his time as a Gator, including the all-time career runs record with 75. He also set a new bar for most runs in a single season with 33. Finally, Caglianone made history in the NCAA, tying the record for a home run in consecutive games with nine.

Sights on Kansas City

Kansas City selected Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and he has been working his way up through the minors since. He is MLB Pipeline’s No.10 overall prospect and may see the major leagues very soon. Until then, he is focusing on improving every day.

“I just want to go out every day and compete. I want to win. Right now, it’s with Omaha, and that’s where my focus is at,” said Caglianone.