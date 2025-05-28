Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14), outfielder Josh Lowe (15) and outfielder Kameron Misner (26) celebrate after they beat the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Rays Claim a Series Win over Minnesota

cuzgiden May 28, 2025 Baseball, Tampa Bay Rays 43 Views

The Tampa Bay Rays have won a third consecutive series, beating the Minnesota Twins 5-0 in the third game of their series today. The series was split, Tampa Bay took the first of the set 7-2, and lost 4-2 Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay now holds a 28-27 record this season and dropped Minnesota down to 30-25.

Rays Show Out

In game one of the series Tampa Bay showed some strength when Jose Caballero’s two-out double in a one-run game sparked a four-run eighth, capped off by Danny Jansen’s homerun. Starting pitcher Zack Littell allowed three hits through six innings.

Game two proved to be more of a challenge for the Rays. Despite the a strong start from Taj Bradley on the mound giving up 5 hits in 7 innings. Tamp Bay couldn’t deliver hits with RISP early in the game which set them back to the .500 mark.

However, the rubber watch was all-Tampa from the first inning. The Rays have shot up to second in the AL East, bouncing back from yesterdays loss which ended a six game winning streak. Today’s starter Drew Rasmussen was flawless again giving up only 1 hit in 6 innings.

Brandon Lowe contributed offensively with a solo homerun and Jose Caminero hit a two-run shot for the Rays to take a 3-0 lead.

Twins Get Shut Out, Again.

The Twins remain in second in the AL Central despite a recent skid and a lack of offensive productive. They managed just three hits in total and leaving seven runners on base.

The Twins pattern to struggle offensively showed in game one as well. Minnesota managed only 5 hits and two runs. Twins bullpen also faltered, with reliever Brock Steward surrendering a three-run home run.

Game two was a bit of a rebound for Minnesota with starter Joe Ryan delivering six strong innings, allowing one run on five hits in a 4-2 win Minnesota win.

Minnesota’s starting pitcher Pablo Lopez surrendered two homeruns and seven total hits Wednesday, raising his season ERA to 2.75. An unexpected slip from Minnesota’s ace alongside Rasmussen’s stellar performance led to the Twins’ second shutout of the season.

Coming Up

The Twins are in Seattle on Friday facing the Mariners. The Rays are in Houston tomorrow for the first of a three-game series against the Astros, looking to stay above .500 and in the AL Playoff race.

About cuzgiden

Check Also

