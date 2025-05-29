NHL Conference Finals: Panthers Await Finals Opponent

Share Facebook

Twitter

Wednesday in Raleigh, the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in the final game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In a gentleman’s sweep of five games, Florida once again pushes its way to a third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.

Eastern Conference Final Highlights

Starting off the first period, Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho scored two quick goals to put Carolina in front. The Panthers, as usual, responded. They scored three goals to take the lead from Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues, and Anton Lundell, respectively.

The Hurricanes started off the third period with Seth Jarvis tying the game at 3-3. At 12:21 of the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored the tie break goal to take a decisive lead.

Topping off this match, Sam Bennett took the final goal of the match in the final minute of the match. Bennett’s goal and assist played a pivotal part in the Game 5 victory

Panther’s goalie Sergei Bobrovsky saved 20 out of the 23 shots against him, in another stellar performance. Bobrovsky made five of these saves while Carolina bombarded Florida on a power play in the final three minutes of the game.

Western Conference Finals

Heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, the Edmonton Oilers currently hold a 3-1. Dallas is the first team has failed to score in the first period in each of the first four games.

Edmonton took advantage of this in Game 4 jumping into the lead early and earning a 4-1 win. Oilers star Connor McDavid continued his playoff dominance with two assists and looks to close out the series in Dallas tonight.

IT'S GAME DAY! The #Oilers will look to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row with Game 5 in Dallas. ⏰ 6pm MT

🎥 Oilers+ (pre/post)

📺 @Sportsnet

📻 @CHED880

🎟️ https://t.co/GreDfHpXhX#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/POGPkhfIR4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 29, 2025

Game Time

The puck drop for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals is set for May 29, 2025, at 8PM EST. The Oilers are looking to return to the Stanley Cup Finals for a rematch with the Panthers.

This game will be streamed live on ESPN/ESPN+.