Share Facebook

Twitter

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) Spring Meetings are an annual gathering of university presidents, athletic directors, head coaches and other administrators. Taking place at the end of May in Destin, Florida each year, the meetings kicked off Wednesday.

The meetings serve as a high-level strategic planning and policy-setting session for the conference. Participants discuss current issues in college athletics, particularly those that affect the SEC, and may vote on rule changes or new policies.

"You kind of wonder what would have happened if other people would have had the chance to play our schedule last year and that would only get tougher." – Kalen DeBoer when asked if being left out of the playoff makes him hesitant to support a 9-game SEC schedule pic.twitter.com/vmIkvbKCir — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 27, 2025

SEC Scheduling Model

Discussions about altering the SEC football schedule model remain unresolved as of now. Potential alterations include eliminating divisions and the adoption of either an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule. Commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed that these models are still under consideration for the 2025 season and beyond, with hopes for clarity by mid-fall.

The eight-game model, which would involve each team playing one annual opponent and rotating seven others, gained momentum during the week, although it could mean the end of annual traditional rivalries. The nine-game model, which involves each team playing three annual opponents and rotating six, remains popular but presents different challenges.

Transfer portal

The transfer portal is a hot topic in sports whether you are for or against it. There is widespread agreement that having two separate transfer portal windows during the college football offseason is unnecessary. That’s a promising foundation to build on.

"The biggest decision that has to be made in college football right now, by far, to me, is when is the portal window and is there one or two? – Kirby Smart at the SEC spring meetings in Destin pic.twitter.com/tySb3IESSO — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 27, 2025

The real debate begins when it comes to the timing of that single window. During January’s American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) convention in Charlotte, coaches proposed consolidating the portal activity into one window in January. However, the final say does not lie with them.

This week, SEC coaches voiced their support for the AFCA’s idea and unanimously backed the January timeframe. But they do not hold the authority to implement the change. That responsibility rests with a group of athletic directors from major conferences known as the House Implementation Committee — yet another governing body in the complex world of college athletics.

Meanwhile, coaches in the Big Ten favor a spring portal window running from March to April. Adding to the mix, some school administrators are advocating for a May window, after spring semesters conclude, this timing could be more financially strategic.

Scott Stricklin

Florida’s Athletic Director gave praise to head football coach Billy Napier, giving him an early vote of confidence for next season. Napier is entering his 4th season as the Gators head coach.

“It is was a challenging football season it was incredibly rewarding the way the finished,” said Stricklin. “I give Billy Napier a lot of credit, he is a solid individual.”

Last fall Florida AD @ScottStricklin went viral by giving Billy Napier an early-season vote of confidence on this show…he doesn't regret it: pic.twitter.com/vLNmWe9cZV — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 28, 2025

The SEC Spring Meetings conclude Thursday evening. From ongoing debates about restructuring the football scheduling model to efforts aimed at streamlining the transfer portal process, these discussions reflect the complex balancing act of tradition, competitive fairness and operational efficiency.

The game times and networks for the first few weeks of the football season will be announced starting Thursday.