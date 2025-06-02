Gator Football Lands Three-Star G’Nivre Carr

Share Facebook

Florida Gator Football has added three-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr to the 2026 recruiting class. Carr committed to Florida over SEC rivals Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

After 16 recruits visited campus this weekend, Carr decided to become the third member of Florida’s upcoming recruiting class. He joins four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive tackle Jamir Perez.

Carr’s Commitment Journey

Carr is a 6-foot-5, 315 pound offensive lineman, ranked respectively at No. 437 overall and No.47 nationally. Carr grew up south of Gainesville in Ocala, Florida, eventually attending IMG Academy for football in Bradenton.

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1929294275520467232

Growing up nearby likely played a large role in the decision, with Carr’s verbal commitment post stating “Once a Gator, always a Gator,”. The interior offensive line was a concern for the Gators in 2026, considering how several Florida linemen enter their Senior season in 2025.

The Rest of the Class

Will Griffin is also a Florida native, attending Jesuit in Tampa, Florida, and committing to Florida as a quarterback. During his final spring game he went 23-of-37 passing for 300 yards, adding a touchdown and two interceptions to close it out. Perez is a 6’4 360lb defensive lineman out of Cleveland, Ohio. He is ranked No.28 overall for his position and looks to bolster an already impressive Florida front seven.

Looking Forward

The Gators look to continue adding to their 2026 recruiting class, with eyes now on four-stars Kaiden Hall and Duyon Forkpa Jr., following their visits to the Swamp this past weekend.